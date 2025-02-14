Henkel Product Winners: Product of the Year 2025

Dial®, Persil®, and Schwarzkopf® brands win U.S.A Product of the Year awards

Product of the Year (POY) USA is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. The purpose of the award is to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Each year, POY accepts entries for consumer products that demonstrate advancement within their industries. The POY USA seal is backed by a survey of 40,000 people by Kantar, a global leader in product innovation research.

Congratulations to the Dial®, Persil®, and Schwarzkopf® brands for winning 2025 Product of the Year USA Awards!

Dial® Healthy Hydration Body Wash - Winner in the Body Wash Category

The new Dial® Healthy Hydration Body Wash offers a unique combination of deep cleansing and effective hydration. This innovative formula leaves skin feeling clean and soft after just one shower. Healthy Hydration Body Wash contains ingredients such as Shea Butter Extract, Coconut Milk, and Hyaluronic Acid. With 50% more moisturizing ingredients (compared to Dial® Spring Water Body Wash), Dial® Healthy Hydration supports the brand's commitment to helping consumers feel confident and connected, all while "Dialing Up" their clean with every wash. Additionally, Dial® is proud to be Dermatologist Tested, PH Balanced, Paraben-Free and approved as cruelty free under the Leaping Bunny program. With a fresh lineup of launches for both men and women, Dial® brand is ready to resonate deeply with consumers and redefine the way they connect.

"It is an honor to have Dial®Healthy Hydration endorsed by Product of the Year as a 2025 winner for the Body Wash category," said Allison Feldman, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "At Dial®, we're committed to delivering products that not only give an undeniable clean but are also empowering. We learned from consumer insights that our audience is looking for body wash that provides both a thorough clean and effective hydration. We're very proud of this new Healthy Hydration range that will make high-quality personal care products accessible to everyone. We are excited to utilize the widely recognized and credible Product of the Year seal within upcoming marketing and sales efforts to guide shoppers towards a choice that 40,000 real consumers have found reliable and innovative."

Persil® Activewear Clean - Winner in the Laundry Category

Specifically designed for athletic wear while also working on all fabrics, Persil® Activewear Clean fights body

oil and sweat and eliminates odors, all while helping maintain fabric shape and stretch. The product is a first-of-its-kind variant for the brand, and was launched along with reimagined branding and additional variants in 2024.

"At Persil, we recognize that our consumers place high value in their clothes and, with the growth of athletic wear and synthetic clothing in recent years, we saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the laundry aisle and offer a solution for clothing that many people wear, day to day," said Matt Kutnick, Marketing Director of Persil. "Persil Activewear Clean helps maintain the delicate shape and stretch of performance wear while helping keep whites and colors vibrant so consumers can look and feel their best, wash after wash. For us, it's about providing a quality clean that also cares for the clothes our consumers love."

Schwarzkopf® Keratin Root Permanent Color and Keratin Root Temporary Color & Thickening Spray - Winner in the Beauty Category

The Schwarzkopf® Keratin Root Permanent Color is a permanent color treatment that refreshes the root of the hair by providing 100% gray coverage in just 10 minutes, leaving hair looking strong and healthy. The Schwarzkopf® Keratin Root Permanent Color kit contains the brand's exclusive bond enforcing system and a salon inspired 3-sided brush for precise application.

Schwarzkopf® Keratin Root Temporary Color & Thickening Spray with Keratin and Vitamin E is a temporary root color spray that instantly delivers up to 100% gray coverage and is scalp friendly. The formula is non-irritating and ammonia-free, and the non-sticky hold formula is delivered evenly and finely. This formulation helps ensure precise color application without mixing or mess that dries quickly and will wash out with your next shampoo.

"It is an honor to have Schwarzkopf® Keratin Root Permanent Color and Keratin Root Temporary Color & Thickening Spray endorsed by 2025 Product of the Year winners," said Christopher McClement, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Henkel Consumer Brands USA. "Evolution has been constant as the Schwarzkopf® brand has grown over the last century and our new range of Keratin Root products are a result of continuous research and development in an effort to elevate the hair care products and formulas we provide to our consumers. We are proud that this distinction - and the widely-recognized Product of The Year red seal used in connection with our products - will now be a symbol to consumers of Schwarzkopf Keratin Root's credible, reliable, and innovative hair color products, which they are sure to love."

