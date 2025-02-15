Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTCQB: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its confirmation of notice of record and meeting dates (the "Notice") on SEDAR+ for its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 21, 2025. The Notice is accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca, and shareholders are encouraged to review the information contained in the Notice.

AnalytixInsight stays committed to keeping its shareholders informed and engaged. Further details, including Meeting day particulars, will be provided in a management information circular to be distributed to shareholders of record closer to the Meeting date.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated January 21, 2025, it has decided to no longer proceed with the previously announced shares for debt transaction and has withdrawn its request with the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

