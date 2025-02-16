Rio Tinto's port, rail and mine operations have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Zelia passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region.

All our people remained safe and unharmed during the weather event, which crossed the Pilbara coast north of Port Hedland on 14 February 2025.

Ship loading resumed at Cape Lambert and Dampier Ports on 15 February and all mines are operating.

Year to date, Dampier Port has been closed for 10 days and there have been 13 closure days at Cape Lambert due to Tropical Cyclone Sean, Tropical Cyclone Taliah, Tropical Cyclone Vince and Tropical Cyclone Zelia.

Dampier Port's East Intercourse Island loading facility has been closed since it was flooded during Tropical Cyclone Sean, as stated in Rio Tinto's 24 January 2025 update. It is expected to begin commissioning this week.

As reported in that update, first-quarter iron ore shipments will be affected by weather events. The company is working to mitigate impacts.

Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 323 to 338 million tonnes.

