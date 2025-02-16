Rio Tinto's port, rail and mine operations have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Zelia passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region.
All our people remained safe and unharmed during the weather event, which crossed the Pilbara coast north of Port Hedland on 14 February 2025.
Ship loading resumed at Cape Lambert and Dampier Ports on 15 February and all mines are operating.
Year to date, Dampier Port has been closed for 10 days and there have been 13 closure days at Cape Lambert due to Tropical Cyclone Sean, Tropical Cyclone Taliah, Tropical Cyclone Vince and Tropical Cyclone Zelia.
Dampier Port's East Intercourse Island loading facility has been closed since it was flooded during Tropical Cyclone Sean, as stated in Rio Tinto's 24 January 2025 update. It is expected to begin commissioning this week.
As reported in that update, first-quarter iron ore shipments will be affected by weather events. The company is working to mitigate impacts.
Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 323 to 338 million tonnes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250215753643/en/
Contacts:
Contacts
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com
Media Relations,
United Kingdom
David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493
Media Relations,
Australia
Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739
Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322
Rachel Pupazzoni
M +61 438 875 469
Media Relations,
Canada
Simon Letendre
M +1 514 796 4973
Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Vanessa Damha
M +1 514 715 2152
Media Relations,
US
Jesse Riseborough
M +1 202 394 9480
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom
Rachel Arellano
M: +44 7584 609 644
David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978
Laura Brooks
M +44 7826 942 797
Wei Wei Hu
M +44 7825 907 230
Investor Relations,
Australia
Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948
Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885
Rio Tinto Limited
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
riotinto.com
Category: Pilbara