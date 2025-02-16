Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.: Hankook Showcases Advanced EV Tire Technology at 2025 Jeddah E-Prix Double-Header

Innovative GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire Excel in Demanding Night Race Conditions

Formula E's first night race and double-header of the season concludes successfully in Jeddah

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire demonstrates superior performance in challenging high-speed circuit

Hankook strengthens global EV tire leadership through Formula E technology expertise

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a global leading tire company of Hankook & Company Group, marked the successful conclusion of the 2025 Jeddah E-Prix, part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereafter Formula E), where it serves as the exclusive tire supplier and official technical partner.

The event, held on February 14 and 15 (local time) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marked this season's first night race and double-header, featuring Rounds 3 and 4. The GEN3 Evo iON Race - Hankook's advanced Formula E racing tire - delivered exceptional performance throughout both races, supporting 22 drivers from 11 teams as they navigated the challenging circuit's narrow high-speed straights and 19 technical corners.

In this event, Maximilian Günther (DS PENSKE) and Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) claimed victories in Rounds 3 and 4, respectively. The competition has intensified with Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) now leading the drivers' championship with 68 points, while Nissan Formula E Team powers ahead in the teams' championship with their Nissan powertrain.

Driver feedback highlighted the tire's exceptional capabilities, with Maximilian Günther (DS PENSKE) noting, "The tire demonstrated outstanding grip and handling performance optimized for the new race car, even under extreme driving conditions. Its high-level performance allowed us to finish the race stably and competitively until the end."

The GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire showcases Hankook's technological innovation through its unique combination of advanced engineering fiber materials and natural rubber, delivering excellent heat resistance and stability. The tire's compound features sustainable raw materials and energy-saving technologies, advancing Formula E's commitment to sustainable motorsports.

Formula E Season 11 has completed four rounds, starting with the season opener in São Paulo and concluding with the Jeddah races. The championship continues with Round 5, the 2025 Miami E-Prix, scheduled for April 12 (local time) in Miami, USA.

Beyond the racetrack, Hankook continues to strengthen its position in the EV tire market through strategic partnerships with leading automakers including Porsche, BMW, and Audi. Since pioneering the world's first comprehensive EV-dedicated tire lineup under the iON brand in 2022, Hankook has established itself as an industry leader in EV tire technology.

Building on its Formula E experience, Hankook will continue to advance its EV tire technology through sophisticated R&D, expanding the iON product range to meet evolving global EV market demands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621045/Formula_E_Season_11_Jeddah_E_Prix.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-showcases-advanced-ev-tire-technology-at-2025-jeddah-e-prix-double-header-302377589.html