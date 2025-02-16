Warren Buffett's investment firm Berkshire Hathaway has maintained its significant stake in Amazon during the fourth quarter of 2024, holding steady with 10 million shares valued at approximately $2.19 billion. This investment, representing 0.82 percent of Berkshire's total portfolio, has secured Amazon a position among the firm's top 15 holdings. While this stake is relatively modest compared to Berkshire's core investments in companies like Apple and American Express, it demonstrates the legendary investor's continued confidence in the e-commerce giant's long-term business prospects and market potential.

Labor Relations Development

The e-commerce titan recently faced a decisive moment in its workforce relations at its Garner, North Carolina logistics facility. In a significant vote among the facility's 4,300 employees, the unionization effort was decisively rejected, with 2,447 workers voting against union representation compared to 829 in favor. This outcome aligns with Amazon's longstanding position that direct company-employee relationships are more beneficial than union intermediation, though the process sparked tensions and allegations of interference from labor organizers.

Ad

Fresh Amazon information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Amazon analysis...