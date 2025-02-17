KnowBe4 Inc.: KnowBe4 Named Best Workplace in United Arab Emirates

KnowBe4 secures spot as 2025 Best Workplace in the UAE by Great Place to Work

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that it has been named as one of the UAE's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work, the global authority for workplace culture. Ranking 22nd, this achievement underscores KnowBe4's ongoing commitment to promoting an exceptional company culture for all employees.

Recognised among 100 organisations on the 2025 Best Workplaces in the UAE list in the small companies category, KnowBe4 has been celebrated for creating a unique employee-focused environment built on core values of radical transparency, extreme ownership, and a strong commitment to professional growth.

"Our recognition as one of the Best Workplaces in the UAE is a testament to the supportive, dynamic, and growth-oriented environment we have worked hard to cultivate," says Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "By offering world-class training, professional development opportunities, and benefits like certification bonuses and tuition reimbursement, we empower our team to excel both personally and professionally. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to creating a place where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to thrive."

As the leading authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work centers their methodology around a globally recognised framework that measures employees' experience of trust, pride and enjoyment within their organisation. Surveying thousands of employees across the UAE, this list determines the top companies in that area that foster a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

For more information on KnowBe4 Careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defence layer that fortifies user behaviour against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilises personalised and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilise workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organisation's biggest asset.

Media Contact:

Kathy Wattman

SVP of Public Relations

kathyw@knowbe4.com

727-474-9950

Media Contact

Amanda Tarantino

Public Relations Officer

KnowBe4

amandat@knowbe4.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588691/KB4_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/knowbe4-named-best-workplace-in-united-arab-emirates-302377274.html