NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced new five-year results from the POETYK PSO long-term extension trial of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) treatment in adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The safety profile of Sotyktu remained consistent through five years with more than 5,000 patient-years of exposure in the trial, with no new safety signals identified.In patients who were treated continuously with Sotyktu, clinical response rates were maintained from Year 1 to Year 5, including Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 75, PASI 90 and static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) 0/1 (clear/almost clear).The company noted that the results further support the role of Sotyktu, the first TYK2 inhibitor available for patients living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, as a potential oral standard of care.Sotyktu is approved in numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX