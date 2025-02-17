Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
17 February 2025
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity" or the "Company")
Director Share purchases
Acuity (AIM:ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that on 14 February 2025, Angus Forrest, Chairman and David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, bought Ordinary Shares in the market as shown in the table below.
Name
Number of shares purchased
Average price paid
Total number of shares held
Approximate percentage of the issued share capital %
Angus Forrest
500,000
1.950p
5,925,841
3.95%
David Rajakovich
2,500,000
1.938p
2,500,000
1.66%
Further information on the purchases is shown below.
Enquiries:
For further information:
Acuity RM Group plc
020 3582 0566
Angus Forrest, Chairman
https://www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk
Mike Coe / James Bavister
020 3829 5000
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
020 7469 0936
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
020 3869 6080
Note to Editors
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services, focused on cybersecurity. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Angus Forrest
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in the Market
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
500,000
£9,750.00
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Rajakovich
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Acuity RM Group plc
b)
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BR0WHY71
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in the Market
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,500,000
48,450.00
e)
Date of the transaction
14 February 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange