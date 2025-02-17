Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

17 February 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Director Share purchases

Acuity (AIM:ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that on 14 February 2025, Angus Forrest, Chairman and David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, bought Ordinary Shares in the market as shown in the table below.

Name Number of shares purchased Average price paid Total number of shares held Approximate percentage of the issued share capital % Angus Forrest 500,000 1.950p 5,925,841 3.95% David Rajakovich 2,500,000 1.938p 2,500,000 1.66%

Further information on the purchases is shown below.

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services, focused on cybersecurity. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Angus Forrest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Acuity RM Group plc b) LEI 213800JHJFKALDJA5X97 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BR0WHY71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in the Market c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.950p 500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 500,000 £9,750.00 e) Date of the transaction 14 February 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange