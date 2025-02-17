Anzeige
Montag, 17.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
1,5 Mio. Unzen indiziert, 5,2 Mio. Unzen geschätzt - und es wächst weiter: Die Goldaktie mit neuem Potenzial
PR Newswire
17.02.2025
Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 17

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

17 February 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Company")

Director Share purchases

Acuity (AIM:ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that on 14 February 2025, Angus Forrest, Chairman and David Rajakovich, Chief Executive, bought Ordinary Shares in the market as shown in the table below.

Name

Number of shares purchased

Average price paid

Total number of shares held

Approximate percentage of the issued share capital %

Angus Forrest

500,000

1.950p

5,925,841

3.95%

David Rajakovich

2,500,000

1.938p

2,500,000

1.66%

Further information on the purchases is shown below.

Enquiries:

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

020 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Chairman

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / James Bavister

020 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

020 7469 0936

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts

020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services, focused on cybersecurity. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Forrest

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in the Market

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.950p

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

500,000

£9,750.00

e)

Date of the transaction

14 February 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Rajakovich

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Acuity RM Group plc

b)

LEI

213800JHJFKALDJA5X97

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BR0WHY71

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in the Market

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.938p

2,500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,500,000

48,450.00

e)

Date of the transaction

14 February 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


