Hardman & Co Research | Closed End Investments Volta Finance Limited (VTAS) | 2024 experience bodes well for 2025 Volta has delivered +21.2% 2024 total NAV return, outperforming i) B-rated CLO tranches (+19.2%), ii) US high yield (+8.2%), iii) Euro high yield (+8.6%), and iv) global loans (+7.3%). Its performance reflects positive markets and the incremental value added by the manager through its asset selection and portfolio management. Looking into 2025, we expect another strong year from CLOs: more market growth (partially driven by loans issued to fund greater PE activity), and stable, if not falling, defaults offsetting some spread tightening and fewer pull to par benefits from loans restructuring. AXA IM's outperformance has been through economic cycles. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/volta-2024-experience-bodes-well-for-2025/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

