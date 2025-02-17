OneEthos Launches National Loan Solution for Tesla's Solar Roof and Powerwall Storage Systems

First-ever solution will support Tesla's national network of certified installers.

Ethical solar fintech offers homeowners simple, streamlined financing solution.

OneEthos (www.oneethos.com) today announced the first-ever national loan solution designed and optimized for Tesla's industry-leading Solar Roof and Powerwall 3 technologies. The new partnership aims to drive millions of dollars in renewable energy investments by offering homeowners a simple, ethical financing solution.

"This is the perfect match: a combination of Tesla's industry-leading Solar Roof and renewable energy technology and OneEthos' innovative point-of-sale financing platform," said Marcio deOliveira, Founder and CEO of OneEthos. "We believe that solar roofs will eventually be more affordable than traditional roofs, will last longer and provide much-needed clean energy production to help meet the world's staggering energy demands for many years to come. Tesla's vision of building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles is inevitable."

With this unique new loan, Tesla's national network of certified installers can utilize OneEthos point-of-sale technology. The platform provides immediate pass/fail approvals, competitive pricing, pipeline management and the ability to easily offer their customers this exciting Solar Roof financing program. And unlike other financing providers, OneEthos' all-digital financing process can be done on-site and takes just minutes - making it faster and easier for interested owners to install Tesla Solar Roof technology.

OneEthos has a proven national track record of driving investments into solar and renewable energy systems. Their solar portfolio has jumped to nearly $250 million in just three years. The national demand for solar continues to skyrocket as both homeowners and businesses seek affordable, predictable, dependable and energy efficient power sources.

OneEthos New National Loan for Tesla

OneEthos powered by Climate First Bank offers the nation's most competitive ethical solar financing program for consumer solar loans.

Supports Tesla's national network of certified installers by providing access to OneEthos' streamlined point-of-sale platform and technical training.

Provides potential customers with an immediate, on-site pass/fail financing solution.

OneEthos technology enables Climate First Bank to offer homeowners ethical solar loans, with 100 percent financing and no early payment penalties.

Climate First Bank provides homeowners competitive 30-year (7.99% APR) and 10-year (7.49% APR) fixed rate programs. Terms are subject to change.

Eliminates all dealer fees, saving customers up to 40 percent on solar costs compared to other consumer solar lending options.

All loans are subject to credit approval. Terms and conditions may vary based on creditworthiness and other factors.

Tesla Solar Roofs are comprised of both glass solar tiles and steel roofing tiles. Glass solar tiles produce energy, while architectural-grade steel tiles add longevity and corrosion resistance to your roof. Both are durable, strong and engineered for all-weather protection. With a 25-year warranty, Tesla's Solar Roof will continue to produce clean energy and protect your home for decades to come.

The Tesla Solar Roof loan program has already been rolled out to select installers in the Tesla Solar Roof network and will be made available to the entire certified installer network at the International Roofing Expo in San Antonio, February 19-21, 2025.

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities and the environment.

For more information, please visit: www.oneethos.com.

About Climate First Bank:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values-based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals; read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

