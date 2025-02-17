Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), a cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announced an innovative, no-application cyber insurance policy, as a benefit for using CyberCatch's solution to attain compliance with CMMC Level 1 and mitigate cyber risk.

While CMMC Level 1, 2 and 3 is the new cybersecurity mandate for the 221,000 businesses directly or indirectly serving the U.S. military, it provides a baseline standard for all businesses to implement to mitigate cyber risk.

Of the 221,000 businesses in the defense sector, 140,000 must comply with CMMC Level 1 and implement 15 cybersecurity controls minimally.

Nearly all of the 140,000 are small- and medium-sized businesses with limited resources to attain and maintain compliance and cannot afford or are unable to obtain cyber insurance.

CyberCatch is partnering with CMR Risk & Insurance, a leading insurance brokerage firm in the U.S. and licensed in all 50 states. Any business, once it implements CyberCatch to attain compliance with CMMC Level 1, will receive a no-application cyber insurance policy offer from CMR via an AXV rated cyber insurer at a discounted price.

"CMR is excited to partner with CyberCatch to provide cyber insurance as part of an innovative and effective cyber risk mitigation solution like no other. Everyone wins. With CyberCatch's solution, both the business and the insurer is risk-mitigated," said Travis Pearson, CEO, CMR Risk & Insurance Services.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with CMR. Now with CyberCatch, not only businesses in the defense sector, but any business can attain compliance quickly and mitigate cyber risk and also have cyber insurance for added protection and not have a gap that could irreparably harm their existence. Our innovative solution is a first in the marketplace and a game-changer," said Sai Huda, CEO, CyberCatch.

To learn more and watch demo, visit CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CyberCatch

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241079

SOURCE: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.