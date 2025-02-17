SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. is in the midst of potential takeover deal talks with rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Broadcom, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.The companies are reviewing separate bids for Intel that would split the chipmaker into two, the report noted.TSMC is looking at Intel's chip plants, while Broadcom has been closely examining its chip design and marketing business.The talks are still in early stages and largely informal, it was reported.Intel's interim executive chairman, Frank Yeary, has been leading the talks with possible suitors.Broadcom is said to have had discussed a potential bid with its advisers, but will proceed only if it found a partner for Intel's manufacturing business.As per the report, TSMC has separately studied controlling some or all of Intel's chip plants. A deal could potentially be as part of an investor consortium or other structure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX