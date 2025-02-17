WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J) has been chosen to serve as Program Manager and Owners Engineer, supporting Xcel Energy in delivering safe and reliable energy services at competitive prices while adhering to low-carbon future specifications.Xcel Energy aims to implement a significant transformation in its capital program in the coming years. To achieve this, the company is partnering with Jacobs to establish a Central Program Office and Major Projects Group, facilitating the execution of a multi-billion-dollar project portfolio.Jacobs said it will manage a range of Xcel Energy's projects, provide recommendations for project selection, and standardize, deploy, and transfer knowledge to Xcel Energy employees. By creating and maintaining core capital delivery standards, Jacobs will ensure consistent execution across Xcel Energy's transmission, distribution, and generation projects.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX