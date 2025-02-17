OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO), a provider of water treatment products, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire AQUAFIDES, an Austrian ultraviolet or UV water treatment company, for around $20 million. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2025.Melissa Aquino, Senior Vice President of Water Quality at Veralto, said: 'AQUAFIDES enhances Trojan Technologies' ability to serve European customers with strong local support and excellent service while also expanding our UV treatment portfolio with high-quality, efficient, fit-for-purpose systems.'Trojan Technologies Group Plc is an operating company of Veralto Corporation.AQUAFIDES is a maker of high-quality UV treatment systems to treat wastewater for reuse and provide high-purity water for a variety of industrial applications, including food, beverage, and pharmaceuticals.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX