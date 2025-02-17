The insurance giant Allianz demonstrated remarkable market strength on Monday, with its shares climbing 1.6% to reach €327.30 in XETRA trading. The stock, which opened at €322.50, achieved an intraday peak of €327.40, supported by robust trading volume of 266,358 shares. This latest performance builds upon the stock's impressive trajectory, having recently marked a multi-year high of €330.30 in the previous week. The stock's current position represents a significant 35.46% increase from its 52-week low recorded in August 2024.

Financial Prospects Fuel Market Confidence

Investors have compelling reasons for optimism, as analysts project substantial financial improvements for Allianz. The company's third-quarter results for 2024 revealed a notable increase in earnings per share to €6.54, up from €5.12 in the previous year, while revenue surged to €42.80 billion. Looking ahead, market observers anticipate annual earnings per share of €25.38 for 2024. Additionally, shareholders can expect a significant boost in dividend payments, with projections indicating an increase to €16.48 per share, marking a substantial rise from the previous year's €13.80.

