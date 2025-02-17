GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: First quarter 2024-2025: Revenue down at EUR 162.2 million

Langeais - February 17, 2025

In € million

Unaudited figures 2023-2024[1] 2024-2025 Change 1st quarter 176.2 162.2 -7.9%

Plastivaloire Group posted revenue of €162.2 million in the first quarter of 2024-2025 (October-December 2024), down 7.9% (7.2% at constant exchange rates).

During the period, the Group, like the market as a whole, experienced a slowdown in production rates of certain programs due to economic uncertainty and high inventory levels, particularly in North America.

The Automotive division (82.6% of sales) (parts and tooling) recorded revenue of €134.0 million, a limited decline of 5.9%. The 2.8% rise in parts sales to €125.4 million reflects the ramp-up of recently launched programs. This partly offset the significant drop in tooling revenue, which was very high last year (€8.7 million vs. €20.4 million in first-quarter 2023-2024).

The Industries division (17.4% of sales) continued to be impacted by low demand in several divisions, recording revenue (parts and tooling) of €28.2 million, down 16.5%.

By geographic region, Europe[2] proved more resilient, with revenue coming in at €143.4 million, down 5.7% (down 5.4% at constant exchange rates). Business levels in the Americas region (United States, Mexico) fell sharply to €18.9 million (down 22.2%, or 18.9% at constant exchange rates), impacted by a slowdown in production, the delay of a major launch in Mexico, and the postponement of an Industries program.

Cautious outlook

For the remainder of the year, Plastivaloire Group will be building on the momentum of its many recently launched and upcoming programs. Plastivaloire nevertheless expects business to be affected by difficulties in the global motor vehicle market over the next few quarters, but anticipates faster growth in parts sales and higher tooling invoicing than in the first quarter.

The Group remains vigilant and is continuing its efforts to adapt its cost and financing structure to its business level.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, said: "This first quarter of 2024-2025 is a strict reflection of the continuing difficult market conditions, both in terms of production rates and political uncertainty, which is weighing on our production volumes. Despite this uncertain environment, which is likely to continue, our program portfolio remains solid and we also remain focused on improving our productivity in order to consolidate our profitability."

Next financial publication: May 15, 2025:

H1 2024-2025 revenue

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,500 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Restatements for 2023-2024 concern the reclassification of the businesses sold in 2024 as discontinued operations, for comparability reasons.

[2] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG6fkcpnaW6Yy59yaMZoa2ppm5hpw5WUammalJdpZpuamWpixZpqbpSWZnJhlWxm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90070-pvl_cp-ca-1er-trimestre-2024-25-vdef-eng.pdf