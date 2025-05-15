GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: First-half 2024-2025 turnover: EUR 346.0 million (down 5.4%); Good level of resilience in the second quarter

Langeais - May 15, 2025

In € million

Unaudited figures 2023-2024[1] 2024-2025 Change 1st quarter (October-December 2024) 176.2 162.2 -7.9% 2nd quarter (January-March 2025) 189.6 183.8 -3.0% 1st half (October 2024-March 2025) 365.8 346.0 -5.4%

Plastivaloire Group has demonstrated a good level of resilience in the second quarter of 2024-2025, posting turnover of €183.8 million, a limited decline of 3.0% (down 2.7% at constant exchange rates) against a persistently lackluster economic backdrop that weighed on production volumes. As expected, the upturn compared with the first quarter was driven by the ramp-up of programs recently brought on stream.

Quarterly turnover for the Automotive division (parts and tooling) amounted to €151.4 million, down 3.9%. Sales of parts linked to new programs rose sharply, largely offsetting the decline in tooling invoicing following the very high level recorded last year during the start-up phase. The Industries division returned to slight growth, contributing €32.4 million (up 1.4%), driven by slightly stronger demand.

By geographic region, Europe[2] represented turnover of €161.1 million, close to the prior year level (down 1.4%, or down 1.6% at constant exchange rates). Business levels in the Americas region (United States, Mexico) amounted to €22.7 million (down 13.3%, or 9.5% at constant exchange rates), impacted by uncertainty and the postponement of a major launch in Mexico and of an Industries program.

The performance recorded over the second quarter limited the overall decline in turnover over the first half of 2024-2025 to 5.4% compared with the first half of 2023-2024. Coming in at €346.0 million, turnover for the first half is therefore in line with the latest full-year target of €665 million announced in early April.

Changes in turnover in the Automotive division (€285.4 million, down 4.9%) and the Industries division (€60.6 million, down 7.8%) over the first half reflect economic uncertainties and the postponement of certain programs. The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 82.5% and 17.5% of the Group's first-half turnover, respectively.

By geographic region, Europe represented turnover of €304.4 million, a 3.5% decline (a 3.4% decline at constant exchange rates). Turnover in the Americas region came in at €41.6 million, down 17.6% (down 14.0% at constant exchange rates).

Outlook

In an environment that remains complex, Plastivaloire Group will be able to rely on the ramp-up of new programs over the coming months, which have already delivered tangible results during the second quarter.

Plastivaloire confirms its target of achieving turnover of around €665 million for the 2024-2025 financial year. First-half EBITDA margin will be in line with the annual guidance ("slightly higher than 7.7%").

The Group remains vigilant and is continuing its efforts to adapt its cost and financing structure to its business level. As part of these efforts, the Group has confirmed its plans to close its Mamers (Sarthe) production site. A job protection plan (Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi, PSE) will be put in place, including personalized support measures for the 94 impacted employees.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, states: "In a persistently complex environment, we are proving resilient, with business levels in line with our most recent forecasts and supported by a solid program portfolio. The context remains changeable and uncertain, and we must continue to optimize our costs in order to maintain our recovery over the short and medium term."

Next financial publication: June 19, 2025:

First-half 2024-2025 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the automotive and industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,500 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Restatements for 2023-2024 concern the reclassification of the businesses sold in 2024 as discontinued operations, for comparability reasons.

[2] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

