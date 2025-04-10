Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
Diese Aktie könnte zur Goldgrube für Verteidigungsinvestoren werden!
WKN: A2DNQP | ISIN: FR0013252186 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R9
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:10 Uhr
1,095 Euro
+0,109
+11,05 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
10.04.2025 08:23 Uhr
98 Leser
GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Business update and outlook

Finanznachrichten News

Langeais - April 10, 2025

The Plastivaloire Group provides an update on its business outlook in an environment that is evolving more than ever:

  • With a still unfavourable and uncertain global environment for the automotive industry, the Plastivaloire Group is adjusting its business outlook for the financial year. The Group now expects revenue for the 2024-2025 financial year to be around €665m (compared with "around €700m" initially, i.e. a variation of -5%);
  • In this context, the Group is pursuing its adaptation measures in order to limit the impact of the slowdown in activity on its profitability. The Group has therefore announced the finalisation of the job-saving plan announced last November, which will be accompanied by the closure of the Langeais (France) test centre site. Several employees have accepted internal mobility proposals, which will limit the number of employees concerned to less than 15.

The Plastivaloire Group is keeping a close eye on developments in the US tariff situation, although it is not yet possible to measure the impact, particularly on global automotive production. The Group points out that it is already present in the United States, with 2 plants located in Kentucky and Michigan to serve the local market.

Next financial publication: May 15, 2025:

H1 2024-2025 revenue

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,500 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

ACTUS finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90958-pvl_cp-point-activite-et-perspectives-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
