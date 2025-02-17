Dow Inc.: Dow Recognized With Six Wins in the 2025 Big Innovation Awards

9th consecutive year Dow technologies have won BIG Innovation Awards

Six Dow technologies awarded, more than any other company

Highest number of BIG Innovation Awards Dow has won in a single year, matching the record set in 2024

For the 9th consecutive year, Dow (NYSE:DOW) has been recognized for innovation by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). In the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, Dow technologies won six awards in the Transformative Products category-more than any other company. This matches the record number of BIG Innovation Awards Dow received in 2024.

"Once again receiving six BIG Innovation Awards is a testament to the unwavering commitment and ingenuity of our team," said A. N. Sreeram, senior vice president of R&D and chief technology officer. "These awards not only highlight our dedication to developing transformative products that address the evolving needs of our customers but also reinforce our passion for driving sustainable and impactful innovations."

2025 BIG Innovation Award Winners

The Dow technologies listed below were all awarded in the Transformative Products category.

ACUSOL Prime 2 Polymer is a biodegradable dispersant with high bio-based carbon content for automatic dishwashing applications offering excellent shine performance while contributing to more sustainable cleaning.

AXELERON FO 6321 BK Telecom Cable Compound is a black, UV-stabilized HDPE cable jacket material designed for mini- and micro- fiber optic applications but useful across all power and telecommunication applications. It allows for more fibers in smaller cables that are easy to identify and trace, allowing for more efficient installations. Its high-performance properties support cables that are tough, weather-resistant, and can be produced quickly.

DALPAD A Plus Coalescing Agent is a low SVOC low-odor additive used in aqueous coatings and emulsion polymers to help form a homogeneous, strong coating during the drying process. It enables more sustainable coating solution with > 60% SVOC reduction for significantly improved indoor air quality and less worker exposure during application and ensures that the coating has excellent performance. The product has high efficiency in reducing the minimum film-forming temperature of the emulsion, as well as adapting to lower operating temperatures and reducing the impact of low temperatures on the decoration period. Coatings with DALPAD A Plus Coalescing Agent remain viscosity stable even after freeze-thaw or heat storage. And the coating has good low-temperature crack resistance and scrub resistance.

DOWFROST LC Heat Transfer Fluid is used for the direct-to-chip cooling of heat generating rack components in data centers. Cooling accounts for up to 40% of the energy demand from data centers, direct-to-chip cooling is an innovative solution offering a more effective option compared to conventional air cooling. DOWFROST LC Heat Transfer Fluid provides exceptional heat removal, corrosion protection, and compatibility with various materials, significantly reducing energy consumption. It extends the life of IT equipment, has minimal toxicity, is biodegradable, and has been rigorously tested for long-term reliability.

DOWSIL TC-3080 Curable Thermal Gel offers exceptional thermal management for advanced cooling technologies in high-performance computing (HPC) manufacturing and applications. As a dispensable or printable gel, it has low viscosity and can be cured at higher temperatures for accelerated curing. While incumbent solutions led to thermal failures and module shutdowns, TC-3080 maintained lower and more consistent temperatures. With its exceptional thermal gap-filling capability, it reduces total power consumption for cooling helping drive development of next-generation high-performance computing technologies.

TRITON FCX Surfactants are biodegradable alternatives to fluoro-containing materials, offering improved performance and sustainability benefits for paint formulations. Dow's patented, multifunctional TRITON FCX Surfactants demonstrate superior block resistance and ease of use compared to fluoro-containing materials, making them safer for end users and cost-effective for paint formulators.

The BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results, and overall impact in their selections. For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards, visit their website.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

