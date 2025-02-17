Nasdaq Iceland has today given the below observation status:

ISIN Name Ticker

IS0000032936 Fly Play hf. PLAY

The company has been given observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 February 2025, where it is stated in the annual report that events or conditions indicate that uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The observation status is based upon article 4.1.1 (f) in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.