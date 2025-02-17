Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies to Present New 180E-Integrated Boats at Carefree 2025 Carefree Boat Club Annual Conference

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, announces that it will exhibit at the 2025 Carefree Boat Club Annual Conference from February 17-20, 2025, at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, Florida. As the first and only electric boat provider at the event-and the pioneer in bringing electric boats to the industry-Vision Marine will showcase its latest advancements in marine technology to Carefree Boat Club's extensive network of regional operators.

Vision Marine will showcase new rental-ready electric boats, most notably a 22' dual console boat and a 30' pontoon, both powered by the E-Motion 180E HV Electric Powertrain technology. These newly integrated models will be available for sea trials and orders, offering Carefree Boat Club operators a firsthand experience of the turnkey electric solutions designed to elevate rental and membership-based boating experiences.

Carefree Boat Club: A Major Force in Boating

Carefree Boat Club is one of the largest and most influential boat club organizations in North America, operating in over 140 locations globally, Carefree Boat Club provides a wide range of boating options, Canada, and international markets. The club's model provides members with unlimited access to a premium fleet of boats, eliminating the complexities of ownership while delivering an exceptional boating experience. As part of their operations, Carefree Boat Club regularly renews its fleet, ensuring members have access to modern and high-quality vessels. The Annual Conference allows club operators to explore new models that align with the evolving needs of their customers.

Powerful, Turnkey Electric Propulsion

Vision Marine's E-Motion 180E HV powertrain is designed for performance, simplicity, and reliability, delivering 180 HP of instant electric power with low maintenance and fuel costs. Engineered for seamless integration, this fully industrialized system ensures an elevated boating experience with immediate torque, smooth acceleration, and near-silent operation. These features make Vision Marine's electric boats a high-value choice for rental and club fleet operators looking to offer customers a premium boating experience with reduced operational overhead.

Live Demonstrations & Industry Engagement

As the exclusive Electric Boating sponsor for this event, Vision Marine will host a presentation on February 18 at 2:50 PM, providing insight into why electric propulsion is a great choice for operators. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience Vision Marine's latest integrations firsthand with sea trials of the 22' dual console and 30' pontoon, showcasing the unmatched performance of the E-Motion 180E system.

Looking Ahead

As the only fully industrialized electric powertrain solution on the market, Vision Marine continues to set new standards in marine propulsion. By partnering with major manufacturers and key industry players, the company is accelerating the adoption of powerful, easy-to-integrate electric propulsion systems, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation boating technology.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) specializes in high-voltage electric marine propulsion, pioneering the transition to zero-emission powerboating. The company's proprietary E-Motion 180E powertrain is the first industrialized high-performance electric outboard solution. Vision Marine now offers fully integrated electric boats in partnership with select manufacturers, providing turn-key solutions for individual buyers, fleet operators, and commercial applications. By combining cutting-edge technology with high-quality vessel design, Vision Marine delivers a seamless, powerful, and sustainable boating experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

