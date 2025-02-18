BASF shares have achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 50-euro threshold for the first time since May 2024. The chemical giant has registered an impressive 20 percent gain since the beginning of the year, driven by several key factors. Market optimism stems from potential progress toward resolving the Ukraine conflict, which could lead to stabilization in energy prices. Additionally, the company's strategic realignment, including the planned sale of its Brazilian paint business Suvinil to Sherwin-Williams for $1.15 billion, has contributed to positive market sentiment. This divestment, involving a unit with approximately 1,000 employees and annual revenues of $525 million, represents BASF's exit from its last major consumer-oriented business segment.

Market Analysts Signal Caution

Despite the recent upward trajectory, financial experts are adopting a more conservative stance. Investment bank analysts have revised their recommendation from "Buy" to "Hold," though slightly raising the price target to 52 euros. This cautious outlook reflects concerns that current share prices already factor in potential positive developments, including any peace prospects in Ukraine. Furthermore, experts note that even a conflict resolution wouldn't guarantee a swift return to pre-war gas price levels, while China's subdued economic growth continues to pose challenges for BASF's extensive operations in the region.

