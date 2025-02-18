Karnell Group AB: Karnell Year-end report January - December 2024

"The fourth quarter marks the conclusion of a transformative year for Karnell, highlighted by a successful IPO, four strategic acquisitions, and organic growth-positioning us for continued expansion in 2025" Petter Moldenius, CEO



Summary of the fourth quarter (October 1 - December 31, 2024)

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 32.4% to SEK 402.9 million (304.4), of which organic growth amounted to 6.1%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 50.2 million (35.3), an increase of 42.3%.

The quarter was charged by SEK 0.0 million (2.1) in acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 45.7 million (33.3), an increase of 37.2%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK 86.0 million (84.2).

Earnings per share for the quarter after dilution amounted to SEK 0.56 (0.25).

Summary of the full year (January 1 - December 31, 2024)

Net sales for the period increased by 27.1% to SEK 1,402.3 million (1,103.3), of which organic growth amounted to 3.6%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 165.8 million (136.7), an increase of 21.4%.

The period was charged by approximately SEK 7.2 million (5.6) in costs related to the IPO, as well as SEK 8.4 million (3.9) in acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 150.7 million (132.6), an increase of 13.7%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK 174.1 million (132.8).

Capital raising and transactions with owners have provided the Group with a total of SEK 287.0 million after issue costs.

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.49 (1.81).

During the period, four acquisitions and one add-on acquisition were completed.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2024.

Presentation of the report

Karnell presents the interim report for the fourth quarter 2024 via webcast and telephone conference today, February 18, at 8:30 am CEST. The report is presented by CEO Petter Moldenius and CFO Lars Neret. The presentation will be held in English and includes a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://karnell-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024

If you wish to participate and ask questions via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5002633

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 16 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

