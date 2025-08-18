Anzeige
WKN: A4092U | ISIN: SE0017832173
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2025 10:15 Uhr
Karnell Group AB: Lars Neret resigns as CFO of Karnell Group

Lars Neret has decided to leave his position as CFO of Karnell Group. He will continue in his role while the recruitment of a new CFO is ongoing.

Lars Neret has been CFO since September 2023 and will remain as CFO and member of Group Management during his notice period, which will run until mid-February 2026. The recruitment process for a successor will begin immediately.

"I would like to thank Lars for his significant contribution over the past two years, especially in connection with Karnell's IPO, and wish him all the best in his future commitments", says Petter Moldenius, CEO of Karnell Group.

For further information, please contact:
Petter Moldenius
CEO of Karnell Group AB (publ), +46 8 545 891 00

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 18 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

