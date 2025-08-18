Karnell Group AB: Lars Neret resigns as CFO of Karnell Group

Lars Neret has decided to leave his position as CFO of Karnell Group. He will continue in his role while the recruitment of a new CFO is ongoing.

Lars Neret has been CFO since September 2023 and will remain as CFO and member of Group Management during his notice period, which will run until mid-February 2026. The recruitment process for a successor will begin immediately.

"I would like to thank Lars for his significant contribution over the past two years, especially in connection with Karnell's IPO, and wish him all the best in his future commitments", says Petter Moldenius, CEO of Karnell Group.

