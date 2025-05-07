Karnell Group AB: Karnell interim report January - March 2025

"Karnell's organic growth highlights the strength of our decentralized model and high-quality companies. As markets stabilize, we are well-positioned to create long-term value through operational excellence and strategic acquisitions" Petter Moldenius, CEO

Summary of the first quarter (January 1 - March 31, 2025)

Net sales for the first quarter increased by 25.8% to SEK 359.4 million (285.6), of which organic growth amounted to 7.6%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 38.3 million (20.0), an increase of 92.0%.

The quarter was affected by SEK 2.0 million (3.2) of acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 33.6 million (17.0), an increase of 98.2%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK 13.3 million (12.3).

Earnings per share for the quarter after dilution amounted to SEK 0.36 (0.05).

In January, the acquisition of the Finnish company Männistö Oy Metallituote was completed.

After the end of the period, the acquisition of the British company Warwick SASCo was completed.

Presentation of the report

Karnell presents the interim report for the first quarter 2025 via webcast and telephone conference today, May 7, at 8:30 am CET. The report is presented by CEO Petter Moldenius and CFO Lars Neret. The presentation will be held in English and includes a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://karnell-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

If you wish to participate and ask questions via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50051985

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 17 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Karnell Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-07 07:00 CEST.