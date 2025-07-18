Karnell Group AB: Karnell interim report January - June 2025

"Karnell's ability to grow EBITA in the current market conditions highlights the strength of our model and the quality of our companies" Petter Moldenius, CEO

Summary of the second quarter (April 1 - June 30, 2025)

Net sales for the second quarter increased by 20.7% to SEK 431.0 million (357.2), of which organic growth amounted to 1.4%.

EBITA increased by 54.4% and amounted to SEK 62.9 million (40.8), corresponding to a margin of 14.6% (11.4).

The quarter was affected by SEK 1.2 million (0.9) of acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 56.9 million (37.5), an increase of 51.8%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK 20.0 million (30.5).

Earnings per share for the quarter after dilution amounted to SEK 0.68 (0.29).

In April, the acquisition of the British company Warwick SASCo Ltd was completed.

After the end of the period, the acquisition of the British company LundHalsey Ltd was completed.

Summary of the first half year (January 1 - June 30, 2025)

Net sales for the first half of the year increased by 23.0% to SEK 790.4 million (642.8), of which organic growth amounted to 3.4%.

EBITA increased by 66.8% and amounted to SEK 101.3 million (60.7), corresponding to a margin of 12.8% (9.4).

The period was affected by SEK 3.2 million (4.1) of acquisition costs.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 90.5 million (54.5), an increase of 66.2%.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first half of the year amounted to SEK 33.3 million (42.5).

Earnings per share for the first half of the year after dilution amounted to SEK 1.04 (0.36).

During the period, two acquisitions were completed.

Presentation of the report

Karnell presents the interim report for the second quarter 2025 via webcast and telephone conference today, July 18, at 8:30 am CET. The report is presented by CEO Petter Moldenius and CFO Lars Neret. The presentation will be held in English and includes a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://karnell-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

If you wish to participate and ask questions via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://events.inderes.com/karnell-group/q2-report-2025/dial-in

About Us

Karnell is a growth-oriented industrial technology group that acquires and develops small and medium-sized product companies and niche-producing companies through a systematic and proactive acquisition strategy. With an eternal ownership horizon and decentralized decision-making model, Karnell provides entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with a long-term and responsible partner. The company's business concept is to identify and acquire companies with an attractive financial profile and develop these businesses by leveraging the group's tools and expertise. The group consists of 18 companies in Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Karnell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Karnell Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:00 CEST.