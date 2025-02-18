Reinforces Plurilock's position as a trusted provider to the public sector

Customers include U.S. Cyber Command, the U.S. Navy, and the Privy Council Office of Canada

Total contract value of the three sales combined is CAD$1.3 million

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces multiple government contracts across the U.S. and Canada. Plurilock has been awarded three sales through key federal procurement channels, including the U.S. federal government's SEWP V contract vehicle and Canadian federal procurement initiatives.

The sales include a five-year (base plus four option years) US$227 thousand order from U.S. Cyber Command signed January 31, 2025, and a single order for US$517 thousand from the U.S. Navy signed February 11, 2024, both secured through the Company's subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting, as well as a three-year CAD$248 thousand order from the Privy Council Office of Canada signed February 7, 2025, secured through the Company's subsidiary, Integra Networks Corporation. These sales include infrastructure and network security solutions.

Plurilock anticipates that the expenses associated with fulfillment of these sales and the gross margin will be consistent with the Company's historic Solutions Division hardware and system sales business as previously reported in the Company's most recent MD&A. Plurilock expects delivery and fulfillment to begin during Q1 2025. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

"Plurilock continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum for our public sector customers," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "These wins reinforce our role as a key cybersecurity and IT supplier to some of the most security-conscious government entities in North America."

Continued Success in Federal Government Procurement

These contracts were secured through key government procurement vehicles, including SEWP V, which was recently extended by NASA until at least October 2025, with optional extensions through 2026. SEWP V enables streamlined procurement of IT and cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies, ensuring compliance and reducing procurement delays. Plurilock remains committed to supporting government agencies in their cybersecurity and IT modernization efforts, ensuring uninterrupted access to advanced security solutions.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock.

