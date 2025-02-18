Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce a partnership with Fastbreak AI and its Fastbreak Connect product, a turnkey brand activation platform that connects brands with youth athletes and their families at sports events in the USA and measures economic impact of sports tournaments for cities.

Promino and Fastbreak will team up for four sampling events throughout February 2025:

Boys Winter Invitational at Grand Park, February 15 to 17, 2025

MyHockey Tampa Presidential Power Play, February 15 to 17, 2025

North American Youth Football Championships, Central Florida, February 22 to 23, 2025

USA Volleyball, Florida Region, February 22 to 23 2025

Throughout these events, Promino will have the opportunity to hand-deliver over 3,000 samples of Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® to athletes and capture content of these athletes in action with the product, creating free, high-quality media content, for event attendees.

Promino Chief Executive Officer Vito Sanzone said, "We are keen to partner with Fastbreak Connect and join other brands such as adidas and Gatorade and over 850,000 athletes and other users on the platform. We want Promino to be a part of the next generation of muscle and performance health and, to do that, it's imperative that we team up with partners innovating in sports and athletics."

"Fastbreak AI is thrilled to partner with Promino Nutritional Sciences on these exciting events," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak AI. "Through our Fastbreak Connect platform, we aim to connect innovative brands like Promino with the youth sports community. This partnership exemplifies how technology and collaboration can create impactful in-person engagement to increase brand awareness, elevate attendee experiences, and provide tournament organizers with meaningful economic benefits."

Direct-to-Consumer Marketing and Re-Commercialization Advisory Agreements

The Company today announced it has entered into advisory agreements with two advisors to provide certain services to the Company, including advising on all direct-to-consumer marketing efforts of the Company and the re-commercialization of the Company's business overall. In consideration for the services provided to the Company, the advisors will receive an aggregate of 800,000 common shares of the Company issuable in tranches during the initial eighteen-month term of the agreements. The advisors are arm's length to the Company. All securities issued to the advisors will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Fastbreak AI

Fastbreak AI is the ultimate AI-powered sports operations engine, offering fully integrated solutions for scheduling, tournament management, and sponsorship activation. Fastbreak Connect is a turnkey solution for experiential brand activations, connecting sponsors to millions of youth athletes and their families at 10,000 tournaments across the United States. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, Fastbreak's products simplify operations, optimize league scheduling, and deliver actionable insights, empowering customers to deliver exceptional sporting experiences. Learn more at www.fastbreak.ai.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected benefits to the Company from the partnership with Fastbreak AI and services provided by the advisors and the consideration therefor, and the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

