WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $133.06 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $316.88 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $224.37 million or $1.61 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $5.770 billion from $5.585 billion last year.Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $133.06 Mln. vs. $316.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $5.770 Bln vs. $5.585 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX