

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, Thursday announced that it has appointed Will Stengel the current President and Chief Executive Officer, to take on the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors when Paul Donahue, Non-Executive Chairman, retires from the company at the firm's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders.



Stengel has served as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer since June 2024 and was the President of GPC from January 2021 to January 2023 and the Chief Transformation Officer from November 2019 to January 2021.



In pre-market activity, GPC shares were trading at $135, up 0.90% on the New York Stock Exchange.



