WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc. (MDT) reiterated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.44 to $5.50 per share on revenue growth of 3.4 to 3.8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 4.75 to 5.0 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.45 per share on revenue growth of 3.71 percent to $33.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.'Looking ahead, our restored earnings power continues. We will accelerate both top and bottom line growth in Q4, resulting in high-single digit adjusted EPS growth in the back half of our fiscal year,' said Gary Corona, Medtronic interim chief financial officer.