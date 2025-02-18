GXO Logistics: GXO Adds New 'Mega Depots' for Siemens Healthineers in the U.S.

Two new distribution centers in New Jersey and California strategically strengthen the Siemens Healthineers Forward Stocking Network

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that Siemens Healthineers has selected GXO to expand its Forward Stocking Network at two key locations in the U.S. The multi-year agreement will deliver new capabilities for Siemens Healthineers, including Next Flight Out availability, increased Same Day Delivery resources and up to three hours of additional overnight ordering time for healthcare providers in the Western U.S.

"It's an exciting time as we help Siemens Healthineers expand and speed up their Forward Stock Network in the U.S. and strengthen this critical infrastructure," said, Jorge Guanter, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. "Countless healthcare organizations and medical professionals depend on vital equipment being readily available for their patients. This new partnership will make more products accessible and ordering easier with faster delivery when medical goods are needed across the U.S. without delay."

Through the partnership, GXO will manage warehouse operations and inventory for Siemens Healthineers in strategic locations in the Northeast and West Coast markets. The expanded Forward Stocking Network will increase its inventory by more than 30% helping to safeguard healthcare providers against unexpected supply chain disruptions.

"Healthcare providers across the U.S. count on us and our network for the tools they need to give patients exceptional care, said David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas at Siemens Healthineers."By working with GXO, our Forward Stocking Network is going to offer more capabilities than ever, including rapid delivery options and a longer ordering window for critical products which will greatly help healthcare organizations provide life-saving services."

GXO is currently providing warehousing and inventory management to Siemens Healthineers in New Jersey and plans to begin operations in California in early 2025.

