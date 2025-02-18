WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.95 to $7.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $8.25 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue growth of 3.15 percent to $24.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's Board of Directors approved a 3 percent increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend for 2025 to $1.03 per share, payable April 2, 2025 to shareholders of record March 7, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX