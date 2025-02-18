Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Unveils Bold Digital Strategy to Revolutionize how Boats are Sold, Purchased, Traded and Valued

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it is taking a bold leap forward with an aggressive digital transformation strategy designed to disrupt the status quo of boat sales for marine dealers, OEMs, and individual owners. This initiative underscores Twin Vee's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and dealer success as it seeks to position itself as one of the most forward-thinking brands in the marine industry.

A Digital Revolution in the Marine Market

"The first step in our strategy is transitioning all aspects of our boat sales marketplace to Twin Vee's proprietary servers," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "By bringing marketplace operations online, buyers and sellers gain full access over the data, user experience, and marketing insights necessary to help maximize and optimize the customer experience."

The Company is assembling a team of skilled digital and web development professionals to execute this vision led by Chief Information Officer Tom Huffman. This elite group includes experts in search engine optimization (SEO), web architecture, and digital marketing individuals with a proven track record of scaling brands through cutting-edge technology. They are planning the development of a seamless, AI-powered platform with advanced filtering, AI-driven recommendations, and a mobile-first user experience.

Additionally, as previously announced, the Company will soon start accepting Bitcoin to purchase its Twin Vee and AquaSport power sport boats. "We want to provide a seamless and modern purchasing experience by integrating Bitcoin into our payment options while broadening our customer base. The increasing use and growing legitimacy of cryptocurrency as a payment method has inspired us to offer this financial option," explained Visconti.

A New Era for Boat Dealers: More Leads, Lower Costs

According to Visconti, once Twin Vee's digital infrastructure is in place, it will introduce an advanced lead generation platform explicitly tailored for boat dealers. Twin Vee intends to offer a cost-effective, high-ROI alternative, unlike existing platforms that charge exorbitant fees. The Company's goal is to provide:

Superior Digital Marketing: Leveraging AI-driven analytics and SEO dominance to generate high-quality leads for dealers.

Data-Driven Sales Strategies: Providing dealers with actionable insights to convert leads into customers.

Unmatched Pricing Advantages: Featuring aggressive pricing incentives that undercut competition and drive dealer profitability.

"For decades, entrenched players in the boating industry have controlled the marketplace, stifling innovation while overcharging manufacturers and dealers. Twin Vee is here to disrupt their business model and give Twin Vee dealers an undeniable competitive edge," remarked Visconti.

A Call to Action for Investors

The Company believes this initiative is more than just a shift in strategy; it's a defining moment for Twin Vee. As it builds what is expected to be the most advanced digital platform in the marine industry, Twin Vee is positioning itself to reshape how boats are marketed and sold.

"Investors looking for a company that is not just keeping up with the future, but actively building it, should take notice," stated Visconti. "We are making a statement: Innovation, efficiency, and strategic execution will define the next era of our growth. The transformation has begun. Twin Vee is not waiting for the future; we are working to create it."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

