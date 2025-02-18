IRLAB Therapeutics has renegotiated its loan terms with Fenja Capital, allowing it to extend the duration of its SEK55m loan from 22 May 2025, potentially to 30 June 2026. The loan value may also be bolstered by an additional SEK20m under certain predefined conditions. In addition, the company raised SEK22.4m in loans from four major shareholders which mature on 31 December 2025, with the potential to extend to 30 June 2026 for an additional fee. Despite the high servicing costs (detailed below), we believe this financing is practical, as it provides non-dilutive funding and additional liquidity to manage operations past key upcoming milestones. If both the shareholder loan and the additional SEK20m loan from Fenja are fully utilised, we estimate that IRLAB will have an operational runway into Q425 (versus end Q125 previously).

