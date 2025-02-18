Costco Travel Signs New Deal with Travelport to Drive Membership Value with Modern Retailing Technology

Costco Travel will use Travelport APIs and Travelport+ to offer its valued members more choice in travel options, with simplified access to multi-source supplier content

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport , a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and Costco Travel, a division of the multi-billion-dollar global retailer Costco, today announced a new long-term technology agreement. The leading North American online travel agency will tap into Travelport's cutting-edge technology, forming a strategic partnership between the companies to deliver modern travel retailing experiences for millions of Costco members. Travelport normalizes multi-source content and delivers an intelligent search experience with enriched retail-ready travel content. These solutions will make it easy for Costco members to shop and compare the company's carefully selected travel options.

"Costco Travel is focused on delivering more value to its members by giving them more choice and better offers when planning their trips, and Travelport provides the seamless, modern travel retailing experience that their customers have come to expect," said Jason Toothman, Chief Commercial Officer - Agency at Travelport. "Travelport is the perfect partner to help Costco Travel achieve these goals for its valued members because we are committed to simplifying complexities that come with aggregating content from multiple sources. We're focused on making it easy for consumers to pinpoint the best options based on their preferences."

The new partnership will provide Costco Travel with:

Multi-Source Content: Costco Travel's technology integration with Travelport will expand the flight options available to Costco members with a single connection to normalized, retail-ready air content from multiple sources (ie, NDC, LCC, EDIFACT).

Costco Travel's technology integration with Travelport will expand the flight options available to Costco members with a single connection to normalized, retail-ready air content from multiple sources (ie, NDC, LCC, EDIFACT). Fast, Intuitive Search: Costco Travel is expected to use the latest Travelport+ features to modernize the travel retailing experience for its members such as faster, more intelligent trip searches driven by Travelport's AI-powered Content Curation Layer.

Costco Travel is expected to use the latest Travelport+ features to modernize the travel retailing experience for its members such as faster, more intelligent trip searches driven by Travelport's AI-powered Content Curation Layer. Industry-Leading Intelligence: The multi-year agreement also includes access to Travelport's intelligent data solution, Travelport Insights. Travelport Insights combines powerful industry data with analysis from experienced travel-focused experts to provide Costco Travel with accurate, intuitive understanding of market demand.

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About Costco Travel

Costco is a global membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing 139 million members the best possible prices on quality merchandise. The dedication to quality and value applies to every area of Costco's business, including vacation offerings curated by Costco Travel. Costco Travel is a leader in the leisure travel industry and currently provides travel services throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

