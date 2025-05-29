RateHawk Selects Travelport Air Content to Enrich Trip Offers

RateHawk platform integration with Travelport+ will bring travel experts more choice in airline routes and unique ancillary services with multi-source carrier content

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and RateHawk , an online B2B platform for booking hotels, air tickets, and transfers, part of Emerging Travel Group , today announced a new content distribution agreement. Travelport will be the preferred air content provider for the RateHawk platform, delivering a broad range of multi-source content that includes traditional, new distribution capability (NDC) and low-cost carrier (LCC) content.

Travelport's Advanced Programming Interface (API) provides RateHawk a single, seamless connection to the Travelport+ platform so that users can quickly and easily search, compare, and book the best fare offers and ancillaries available from hundreds of the world's leading airlines. RateHawk's integration with Travelport+ also enables more intelligent flight searches driven by Travelport's AI-powered Content Curation Layer.

"Travelport truly understands our passion for simplifying the travel booking experience and creating a helpful environment for travel professionals," said Fredrik Bonnalt, Head of Non-Accommodation Supply at RateHawk. "Thanks to this partnership, RateHawk's customers will benefit from the broad choice and faster and more optimized flight search. It will boost our customers' efficiency in building tailored itineraries in response to travelers' unique preferences."

"This collaboration brings both Travelport and RateHawk closer to our shared vision of travel becoming much simpler, and accessible to everyone," said Jason Toothman, Chief Commercial Officer - Agency at Travelport. "We are committed to providing RateHawk users with an extensive range of airline offers and fares, from all available content sources, ensuring a 'retail-ready' experience that enables travel professionals to book flights with confidence."

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About Rate Hawk

RateHawk is an innovative B2B booking platform developed by Emerging Travel Group. It offers hotels, flight tickets, transfers, car rentals, and other travel-related services. RateHawk provides a fast, easy-to-use API with dedicated 24/7 support. The platform offers its clients access to 2.6 million hotels and other types of accommodation from over 120,000 directly contracted properties and 300 wholesalers, as well as flight tickets from over 400 airlines, and transfers in over 150 countries.

