Eastman Chemical: Eastman Naia Introduces Bedding Fill Application at Heimtextil

Already lauded for use in premium bedding and towels, Naia Renew now transforms fill applications.

Eastman

Eastman introduced the latest innovation in its sustainable fiber portfolio at Heimtextil trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany. Eastman Naia Renew cellulosic fiber for fill applications expands beyond the brand's success in bedding and towels. The fiber transforms comforters and quilts with breathable comfort, luxurious softness and unparalleled ease of care.

Heimtextil visitors can explore the transformative potential of Naia Renew for bedding fill in Hall 11.0, booth 61. The booth includes interactive displays and product demonstrations.

"This represents a significant evolution in the application of Naia Renew in home textiles, meeting the growing demand for high-performing, more sustainable solutions," said Chad Doub, segment market manager for Eastman's textiles division.

As the human body generates moisture throughout the night, it is important to prevent discomfort and support uninterrupted rest by managing trapped sweat. Naia Renew delivers a unique combination of breathability and moisture management, creating a dry and relaxing sleep environment. The fiber addresses every phase of moisture control: absorption, transport and evaporation.

The unique Y-shaped, cross-sectional design of Naia Renew fiber enables effective moisture wicking and dispersion. Its quick-drying properties create a consistently dry environment. The Y-shaped insulation provides greater loft and bulk compared to traditional popcorn-like fiber cross sections. This enhances softness and warmth and contributes to improved airflow within the padding for moisture wicking.

"This allows the fibers to respond to temperature changes that occur during the night, adapting perfectly to the needs of the body and rest," Doub said.

Naia Renew enhances comforters with breathable properties that improve airflow and moisture management, outperforming traditional single-fiber fills in water-vapor resistance and transmission tests.

The fiber also delivers supreme softness and comfort with a silky and lightweight feel. Hypoallergenic and resistant to bacterial growth, Naia Renew fibers stay fresh even after repeated washing. This helps reduce odors and ensures comforters remain clean and inviting.

Additionally, Naia Renew fibers are machine washable, offering practical and durable solutions for busy modern lifestyles.

Learn more about Naia Renew for fill and other home textile applications at naia.eastman.com.

*Naia Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste material using GRS certified mass balance process.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit?www.eastman.com.

