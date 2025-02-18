Roche has signed as the founding partner to initiate the consortium which will generate genomic and clinical data from up to 7,500 African cancer patients

Yemaachi Biotech, a pioneering genomics research company based in Ghana, announced today a partnership with Roche to launch The African Cancer Atlas (TACA). This initiative aims to address the significant underrepresentation of African genomic data in global cancer research by creating the world's most comprehensive cancer genomic database focused on African populations, providing a foundational data set with critical insights for African patients and patients globally.

TACA will generate genomic and clinical data from up to 7,500 African cancer patients, resulting in up to 15,000 genomes (tumor and paired normal). These data will provide unprecedented insights into cancer biology in African populations, identifying novel cancer biomarkers and therapeutic targets while addressing disparities in cancer outcomes. Yemaachi will deliver TACA through the establishment of a consortium of pharma partners. The collaboration with Roche the consortium's anchor partner marks a major step in advancing precision oncology. Roche, via their African Genomics Program, will be providing funding as well as technical input and support to this initiative.

"The African Cancer Atlas is not just about filling a data gap; it is about creating a model for inclusive and equitable research," said Yaw Bediako, CEO of Yemaachi Biotech. "This new consortium not only underscores the importance of Africa's genomic diversity to understanding cancer and developing innovative treatments globally, but also provides a strong example of African leadership in initiating globally relevant research, with a commitment to advancing healthcare outcomes for patients in Africa and beyond."

African genomic data currently represents less than 2% of global datasets, despite Africans comprising 17% of the world's population and possessing the world's most diverse genomes. This disparity has limited the global understanding of cancer biology and its treatment, particularly for African populations. Roche's African Genomics Program is dedicated to addressing this gap through initiatives like TACA, which are critical to creating equitable healthcare outcomes.

"Roche is honored to join Yemaachi as the anchor partner for this transformative initiative," said Lisa Slater, Head of Roche's African Genomics Program. "By partnering with Yemaachi as the consortium's first member we hope to leverage Africa's genomic diversity in order to facilitate and accelerate healthcare for cancer patients in Africa and beyond. This partnership underlines our mission to foster sustainable and equitable collaboration with researchers and institutions, helping to build infrastructure, expertise, and capabilities that accelerate genomic research on the continent."

Yemaachi brings a unique advantage to this collaboration with its connections to prominent academic institutions across Africa and worldwide. These partners include the African Population and Health Research Centre, the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Town, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Weill Cornell Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Francis Crick Institute. These ties will help facilitate cross-continental collaboration, ensuring that TACA not only drives innovation in Africa but also integrates with global research efforts. A key feature of TACA is that African-based researchers will have free access to the database hopefully serving as a catalyst for groundbreaking cancer research on the continent.

"This initiative represents a critical step forward in global cancer research and will have a lasting impact on healthcare equity," said Prof. Gordon Awandare, Professor of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana. "Through partnerships like TACA, Yemaachi is redefining the role of African genomics in shaping the future of precision medicine. By combining the strengths of Yemaachi with Roche's African Genomics Program, this collaboration sets a new standard for equitable genomic research."

The TACA consortium is open for additional partners to join alongside Yemaachi and Roche. Interested parties are invited to contact Yemaachi (TACA@yemaachi.com) to learn more about the consortium and how they can participate to further support, enhance, and benefit from this pioneering initiative.

About Yemaachi Biotechnology

Founded in 2020, Yemaachi Biotech is a leader in advancing precision medicine through African genomics. Using cutting-edge immunogenomics, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence, Yemaachi is dedicated to accelerating the development of cancer detection and cure strategies which have high efficacy regardless of ethnicity. Headquartered in Accra, with offices in Washington DC and Nairobi, and a growing network of partners across Africa, Yemaachi is committed to building sustainable research and community partnerships that aid in the advancement of medicine and ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in Africa.

For more information, please visit www.yemaachi.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250217208993/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Aida Manu

TACA@yemaachi.com