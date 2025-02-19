Mercedes-Benz faces significant challenges as its luxury-focused strategy encounters headwinds in the current market environment. The premium segment witnessed a sharp 14 percent decline in sales, while the adjusted operating margin plummeted to 4.7 percent in the third quarter, down from 12.4 percent year-over-year. The Chinese market, traditionally accounting for over one-third of total sales, experienced a 7 percent downturn. The company's electric vehicle ambitions also suffered a setback, with sales of fully electric vehicles dropping 23 percent to 185,100 units. These developments have impacted the company's fixed cost distribution, putting additional pressure on profit margins.

Market Performance and Outlook

The stock's performance reflects these challenges, with shares trading at €61.34, marking a significant 26 percent decline from the 52-week high of €77.45 recorded in April. Despite robust trading volumes exceeding 432,000 shares, investor sentiment remains cautious. The earnings per share decreased substantially from €3.44 to €1.66 in the third quarter, while revenue declined by 7.18 percent to €34.53 billion. Analysts project a reduced dividend of €4.36 per share for the current year, down from €5.30 in the previous year, though they maintain an average price target of €67.67.

Ad

Fresh Mercedes-Benz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Mercedes-Benz analysis...