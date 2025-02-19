EQS-News: Rigsave S.p.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION PRESS RELEASE End of the Option Period of the Capital Increase - amendment to the press release dated 12 February 2025. Due to technical problems, the offer of the unexercised Option Rights on the Stock Exchange on 17 and 18 February 2025 was not completed. The unexercised Option Rights will be offered on the Stock Exchange on 04 and 05 March 2025 Brescia, 19 February 2025 Rigsave S.p.A. (the "Issuer") announces that, on 07/02/2025, the period for the exercise of option rights (the "Option Period") ended with reference to the offer of a maximum of 598,380 newly issued shares of the Issuer (the "New Shares"). During the Option Period, which began on 27 January 2018, following the exercise of 22,971 option rights (the "Option Rights"), 5,301 New Shares were subscribed, equal to 0.88% of the New Shares, for a total consideration of Euro 10,602.00. At the end of the Option Period, 2,570,009 Option Rights were not exercised, corresponding to 593,079 New Shares, for a total value of Euro 1,186,158. Pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code, the unexercised Option Rights will be offered on the Frankfurt Open Market of the Deutsche Borse group, through Replica Sim and using BFF as the collecting bank, in the sessions of 4 and 5 March 2025 (the "Stock Exchange Offer"), unless early closure with ISIN IT0005634164. During the first session, the entire quantity of the Option Rights remaining unexercised will be offered; in the session following the first, any Option Rights not placed in the previous sessions will be offered. The Option Rights purchased may be used for the subscription, at a price of Euro 2.00 for each New Share, of 3 New Shares for every 13 rights. The exercise of the Option Rights purchased as part of the Offer on the Stock Exchange and, consequently, the subscription of the New Shares must be carried out, under penalty of forfeiture, no later than 6 March 2025, at the authorized intermediaries participating in the centralized management system of Monte Titoli S.p.A., unless the Offer on the Stock Exchange closes early. Payment date in the event of early closure of the Offer on the Stock Exchange In the event of early closing of the Offer on the Stock Exchange, the exercise of the Option Rights purchased must be carried out in advance, under penalty of forfeiture, no later than the third trading day following that of the notice of the early closing and therefore: no later than 5 March 2025, in the event of early closure on 4 March 2025; It is however understood that, if the Option Rights offered are not fully sold in the first trading sessions indicated above, the deadline for the subscription of the New Shares will remain 06 March 2025. The New Shares resulting from the exercise of the Option Rights will be credited to the accounts of the authorised intermediaries participating in the Monte Titoli S.p.A. centralised management system at the end of the settlement phase on the last day of the exercise of the Option Rights and will therefore be available on the same date. Contacts: Rigsave Spa info@rigsave.com 0039 3392246507 0039 0303756520



