DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation eased further in December to the lowest level in seven months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.Residential property prices climbed 8.7 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 9.6 percent gain in November. Prices have been rising since February 2020.Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since May, when prices had risen 8.5 percent.In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 8.3 percent annually in December. House prices alone showed an increase of 8.7 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 6.9 percent.Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.3 percent higher in December than a year ago.In December 2024, 5,177 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, up 2.3 percent when compared with the 5,063 purchases in December 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX