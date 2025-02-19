Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on TSXV based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading value. More details can be found at the following link: tsx.com/venture50.

"Being named a TSX Venture 50 company is a testament to our team's dedication, strategic vision, and the trust of our investors. After years of laying the foundation, we are now seeing our hard work align with strong market tailwinds, driving exceptional growth and profitability," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "With this momentum, we are focused on sustaining our success and aiming to achieve this recognition again in 2025 and beyond."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1000 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

