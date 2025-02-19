Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that it has been included at number 32 in the 2024 TSX Venture 50 list. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top fifty performing companies on the TSXV over the prior year.

Ralph Rushton President and CEO, commented, "The Aftermath team is honored to be included in the TSX Venture 50 for 2024. It's a very satisfying recognition of our team's efforts both on the technical side and of marketing efforts through the year. In 2024 we delivered a 63% increase in our share price for our shareholders, and we hope to continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns in 2025 as we work toward transforming Aftermath into a critical metals producer."

Announcing the Top 50, Tim Babcock, the President of the TSX Venture Exchange said: "The performance of the TSX Venture 50 underscores the strategic importance of Canadian natural resources and high-growth innovation. With heightened demand for critical minerals, energy security and transition, and advanced manufacturing, this year's TSX Venture 50 showcases how TSXV is empowering Canadian businesses to raise capital, scale operations, and contribute to a secure and prosperous future for Canada."

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value. Nearly two-thirds (31 of 50) of the 2025 TSX Venture 50 are mining companies, many of which, like Aftermath, are focused on critical minerals and precious metals.

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open- pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on the development of critical metals projects. Aftermath is a preeminent silver development company with significant leverage to copper and high purity battery grade manganese. The Company's flagship asset is the Berenguela silver, copper and manganese deposit located in Southern Peru.

