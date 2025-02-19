MineHub automates document uploads to simplify and streamline supply chain workflows

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce the launch of its Document Uploader feature. This innovative tool is designed to simplify and automate document management within the physical commodities supply chains, facilitating its customers' ability to optimize their operations by efficiently sharing and reconciling shipment-related documents. This feature enables faster responses to disruptions, enhancing overall operations resilience.

Currently, essential documents such as Bills of Lading, Packing Lists, Certificates of Analysis, and Warehouse Releases are primarily shared via email. This outdated process introduces inefficiencies, risks for manual error, and slows down the workflow. MineHub's Document Uploader modernizes this process by automating the identification and upload of these documents directly to the platform, ensuring they are associated with the correct shipment or order.

The Document Uploader's initial scope focuses on shipment documents, the most frequent and impactful use case. By leveraging identifiers such as Shipment or Bill of Lading IDs in email subjects or file names, the system automatically organizes documents, creating a seamless audit trail and enhancing operational efficiency.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, stated, "Efficient document sharing is vital to our supply chain operations, yet many teams still struggle with outdated manual processes that lead to errors and delays. Our Document Uploader is designed to tackle these challenges head-on by automating workflows, reducing mistakes, and freeing businesses to focus on strategic initiatives that drive growth while ensuring supply chain integrity remains robust. This innovation not only enhances current operational efficiency but also sets a foundation for even more advanced tools in the future, helping our customers stay ahead of the digital transformation curve."

Key features of Document Uploader include:

Automated Upload : Documents are identified and uploaded using shipment-specific identifiers, reducing manual intervention.

: Documents are identified and uploaded using shipment-specific identifiers, reducing manual intervention. Notifications: Relevant parties receive email updates when there are new documents uploaded.

Relevant parties receive email updates when there are new documents uploaded. Centralized Management : Provides customers with a centralized location of all relevant document data, improving accessibility and traceability.

: Provides customers with a centralized location of all relevant document data, improving accessibility and traceability. Seamless Audit Trail: The system maintains a clear record of document uploads, enhancing transparency and compliance.

MineHub plans to expand the Document Uploader's capabilities to include invoice and contract documents in future updates, further streamlining operations across the supply chain.

By integrating automated document processing into its platform, MineHub continues to empower customers with tools that enhance visibility, streamline workflows, and deliver actionable insights. This launch underscores MineHub's continued dedication towards digitizing the commodities industry.

