BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ascletis Pharma Inc. (ASCLF.PK) Wednesday reported positive interim results from the Phase 1b study of ASC30 for the treatment of obesity.The Phase Ib multiple ascending dose (MAD) study consists of 3 cohorts. In each cohort, eight patients were treated with ASC30 and 2 were on placebo. The average daily dose over the 28-day treatment period was 9.25 mg ASC30 for cohort 1, and 18 mg for cohort 2.Interim results from the study showed mean body weight reductions from baselines of 4.3% and 6.3% for cohorts 1 and 2, respectively, after the 28-day treatment period. Further, the drug candidate was well tolerated with no reports of serious adverse events.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX