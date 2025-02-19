Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves have teamed up with Aires Tech to unveil an unprecedented electromagnetic fields (EMF)-friendly arena for fans, players and employees at Target Center, in addition to integration at the team's practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square. This first-of-its-kind sports experience innovation aims to optimize the EMFs emitted by electronics and wireless technology, creating a healthier, more beneficial experience for all those that work, compete, and cheer at the arena.

American Aires, Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires Tech" or "Aires") is sponsoring the installation of Aires devices designed to screen players and fans from the potentially harmful effects of EMF radiation while enabling electronic devices to continue functioning normally. The long-term deal includes the tech's installation in key player gathering spaces, such as the film room and weight room in the practice facility. Additionally, Aires-backed technology will be integrated into high-traffic fan areas throughout the concourse at Target Center.

The installation marks the first official adoption of the Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard, a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces. It also marks an important initial step toward Aires' on-going plan of capturing the commercial B2B market, which represents a massive global opportunity for Aires to equip businesses and organizations of all types with EMF protection solutions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6649/241295_0c5b96489471d9d6_001full.jpg

"Teaming with the Timberwolves to enhance safety for the best sports fans in the Midwest is a new and trailblazing strategy we expect to build on in our mission to combat the pervasive EMF radiation that surrounds us in modern society," said Josh Bruni, CEO, Aires Tech. "This is the first-ever commercial deployment of the Aires Certified SpacesTM standard for EMF protection on a mass scale, enabling us to impact tens-of-thousands of people at once as opposed to individually. Fans across the venue will benefit from technology designed to optimize EMF radiation emitted by their cell phones and the wireless systems that inevitably accompany today's modern arena."

The deal will also yield unique sponsorship benefits to Aires immediately and throughout the partnership, including: the right to leverage Timberwolves marks and logos in Aires' marketing campaigns, in-game LED ribbon and scoreboard messaging, courtside signage in the practice facility during the NBA draft, and co-branded social content. The multi-year agreement (Jan. 1, 2025 through Sept. 20, 2027) was negotiated by WME Sports and signed on December 6, 2024, as part of its wide-ranging partnership with Aires Tech to guide the company's brand strategy across sports and entertainment.

This partnership aligns with Aires Tech's ongoing strategy to expand brand awareness while improving marketing efficiency and driving sales by creating EMF-friendly environments across sports. The strategy has yielded recent global alliances with leading sports leagues and organizations in addition to joining forces with top athletes across world-class leagues. At the same time, the Timberwolves partnership also extends Aires' awareness building efforts beyond sports and into the mass market, creating public exposure opportunities.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-101.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Josh Bruni, CEO



Website: www.investors.airestech.com

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (415) 707-0102

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241295

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.