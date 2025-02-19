NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its investor address at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference later on Wednesday, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance for earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.68 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.04 to $7.17 per share.Excluding an adverse currency impact of $0.22 per share, adjusted earnings, excluding currency, is expected to grow at 10.5 to 12.5 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.13 per share on revenues of $39.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX