BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF Group reported fiscal 2024 nominal net profit of 776 million euros, up 54.5% from last year. Nominal earnings per share was 10.31 euros, up 54.3%. Operational net profit was 625 million euros, an increase of 17.4%. Operational EPS was 8.31 euros, up 17.4%. Fiscal 2024 sales were 33.30 billion euros, an increase of 10.2%.For fiscal 2025, the company expects operational net profit of 680 million euros to 730 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX