Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos names Jason Albanese chief growth officer, succeeding Gerry Fasano who is retiring

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is promoting Jason Albanese to corporate executive vice president and chief growth officer effective March 3, succeeding Gerry Fasano who will retire as planned on April 4.

Albanese now is senior vice president of growth for the company's National Security sector. He has an outstanding record of performance during a career that has included assignments in growth, business development, program management and engineering.

"I want to congratulate Jason and thank Gerry for all he has done for our company, and our country, during a remarkable 40-year career," Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell said. "Gerry built a strong team and an excellent long-term strategy. Jason will lead our work to differentiate Leidos as a trusted partner who helps make customers' outcomes smarter and more efficient."

Reporting to Bell, Albanese will be central to implementing the company's new NorthStar 2030 strategy. Earlier this month Bell described that as "grounded in specific growth pillars where we know customer needs are growing, market profitability is robust, and Leidos differentiation is evident and accelerating."

At that same time the company reported record financial performance for 2024 that included its best fourth quarter book-to-bill ratio, an indication of strong demand for Leidos solutions.

Albanese joined Leidos in 2017 following the merger with Lockheed Martin's Information Systems and Global Solutions organization. Initially he led strategy and business development for the company's defense group, then held similar responsibilities for the health and intelligence businesses before assuming his role in the National Security sector last year.

He holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University, and a finance degree from the University of Maryland.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.